My first experience with Teresa Maledy was while I was working on the Advisory Council for the Bernard Osher Foundation Lifelong Learning Program at the University of Missouri. As the regional president and chief executive officer of Commerce Bank, Teresa graciously agreed to be the first corporate sponsor for Osher@Mizzou, a life-long learning program for seniors. This illustrates her long-standing interest in education in our community, as a board member of the Alliance for Childhood Education, a founding member of the Cradle to Career Alliance, and a member of the Boone County Coordinating Board for Early Childhood Education.
Teresa believes her unique value to the school district can be in serving as a bridge between the community and our schools. As a school board member, Teresa Malady brings 30 years of experience and financial expertise leading a variety of financial teams at Commerce Bank in six mid-Missouri communities, collaborating with her staff to solve problems and support community development. With the significant growth in the Columbia Public School System, having a board member that was a President in the banking industry, will provide a valuable resource in the school’s financial planning process.
In addition, Teresa has three young children attending schools in Columbia, so it's understandable she wants to use her professional financial experience to serve on the Columbia Board of Education. Please join me and elect Teresa Malady to the Columbia Board of Education. Thank you.
Jack Meinzenbach is a resident of Columbia.