Donald Trump wanted a payroll tax cut as part of the coronavirus legislation. What would this do? Well, it will not help the unemployed, and the employed do not need help.

But wait. What about the elderly and seriously infirm? The payroll tax is the sole funder of Social Security, which he has said he wants to eliminate. This tax currently supports 65 million people, 20% (or about 13 million) of whom depend on it for 100% of their income. Millions more depend on it for the majority of their income. How are the elderly and infirm to exist if he makes payroll tax cuts permanent?

The tragedy of income loss due to coronavirus will devastate thousands for a year or so. Eliminating Social Security will devastate millions forever.

Martin Walsh lives in Glendale, Missouri.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian's Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri.

