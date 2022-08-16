I love working at Mizzou, but benefits have gradually eroded since I started 23 years ago.

Examples include implementation of required contributions to the pension fund, consolidation of job titles resulting in fewer opportunities for promotion, reduction (or elimination) of retiree health insurance, parking fee increases ranging from 20% to 185%, and elimination of cost-of-living adjustments to pension payments.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

