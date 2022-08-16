I love working at Mizzou, but benefits have gradually eroded since I started 23 years ago.
Examples include implementation of required contributions to the pension fund, consolidation of job titles resulting in fewer opportunities for promotion, reduction (or elimination) of retiree health insurance, parking fee increases ranging from 20% to 185%, and elimination of cost-of-living adjustments to pension payments.
Now Human Resources has proposed a paid-time-off structure that will reduce annual vacation, personal and sick days by 10.
Human Resources says that it only seems like fewer days since short-term disability (at 60% of salary), parental leave and caregiver leave will be added, but these will have restrictions that our current leave doesn’t have.
Ten days annually is not a fair exchange for supplemental leave that many employees will use only once or twice during their careers, and some may never use at all.
Rollover of unused days has not been guaranteed, whereas we’re currently allowed to accrue vacation balances of twice our annual allotment and unlimited sick time.
At retirement, unused sick days are added to years of service and figure into pension calculations, a valuable perk for employees planning to retire from Mizzou.
I realize our current leave may be generous relative to the private sector. However, our salaries and raises are generally smaller.
Without good benefits, we’re left with low salaries and paltry raises. On the surface, the paid time off proposal may look good, but it’s unlikely to retain staff.
Megan Merrill is a loyal Mizzou employee.
