I have a question for all of you who will not wear a mask: Why do you hate me?
Why do you hate my family and my friends? Why do you hate the person who smiles at you when they check out your groceries? Actually, more importantly, why do you hate your family and your friends? Eventually, you will likely infect all of these people with COVID-19.
I have no doubt that you are signed up and anxiously waiting for your notification that you will be eligible for the vaccine, willingly taking it away from someone who has tried to exercise common sense and do their best to protect the people they love and those who serve them.
You know, given your behavior, I can imagine that you are likely anti-vaccine and will continue to be irresponsible for as long as you possibly can. I have another question: If someone you care for is ill and receiving treatment that compromises their immune system, would you still refuse to wear a mask to protect them? Probably not.
How is that not the same as wearing a mask in public where you have no idea regarding the health status of those you encounter or their families or friends? Oh, yes, and how about the teacher who risks their life to teach your children? Why do you hate them? Why do you hate me?
According to our governor, “You don’t need government to tell you to wear a dang mask.” Well, who can tell you? What will it take? What will your answer be when you look down at someone you care for and their last words to you are, “Why didn’t you take this more seriously? Why did you give me this virus? Was it just because you wouldn’t wear a dang mask?”
Hmm, good question.
Kenneth Hammann is a Columbia resident.