I want to protest the coming fireworks display planned to take place at Stephens Lake Park.
First the noise and sound shock waves are harmful to many species of wildlife that live in the area: Birds have panic attacks and die; cats and dogs have anxiety and panic attacks; bees suffer disorientation and don't return to their hives.
Our veterans and other persons can suffer PTSD episodes. People working nights have their sleep disrupted.
Given these negative effects, as well as the general amount of stress that is prevalent in our society, it is extremely discompassionate to conduct a long period of explosions.
There are many other ways to provide entertainment and celebration with the city's tax dollars. I urge the Parks and Recreation Department of Columbia to consider the cruel consequences of fireworks displays.
Instead, be creative and find other ways to entertain and celebrate.
Mark Oldstrom is a retired hospital chaplain and mental health counselor.