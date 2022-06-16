I want to protest the coming fireworks display planned to take place at Stephens Lake Park.

First the noise and sound shock waves are harmful to many species of wildlife that live in the area: Birds have panic attacks and die; cats and dogs have anxiety and panic attacks; bees suffer disorientation and don't return to their hives.

Our veterans and other persons can suffer PTSD episodes. People working nights have their sleep disrupted.

Given these negative effects, as well as the general amount of stress that is prevalent in our society, it is extremely discompassionate to conduct a long period of explosions.

There are many other ways to provide entertainment and celebration with the city's tax dollars. I urge the Parks and Recreation Department of Columbia to consider the cruel consequences of fireworks displays.

Instead, be creative and find other ways to entertain and celebrate.

Mark Oldstrom is a retired hospital chaplain and mental health counselor.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you