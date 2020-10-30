Nicole Galloway has my vote because she represents a commonsense approach to issues that matter most: safe, affordable health care for all, economic relief and an end to the isolation that has us terrified for our children, our elderly and ourselves.
Some people may resist voting for Galloway because she is a woman or younger than the incumbent, but looks are deceiving.
Galloway faces prejudice: “I haven’t seen people like her in positions of power, so she must not be qualified.” A lack of representation can only be rectified by electing more women and people of color.
Have you seen what’s happening in New Zealand? Neither COVID-19 nor assault weapons were impossible for Jacinda Ardern, their female prime minister.
Unlike current politicians who have given up on solving these public health crises, Galloway will fight for us.
Lara Dieckmann is a former educator and proud Missourian.