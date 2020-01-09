It is profoundly and dangerously ridiculous to suggest a professional comedian of Hispanic decent be arrested for using a bit of obvious ethnic caricature as a form of bringing light humor to an otherwise serious observation. My God!
It was a joke. Even more to the point, George Lopez was making fun of a generalization about the migrant Hispanic workforce as cheap labor.
And it was a joke that only someone of Hispanic decent could make without the condemnation of being called a racist. It was a punchline commentary about his own culture. It was neither a threat nor was it intended to be a threat against the President of the United States.
I am a George Lopez fan. So when I read what he wrote, I could visualize the comment as a part of his stand-up routine. It was a norm to his skit of ethnic humor about his own culture. Critics who suggest otherwise are ignoring the source of the comment. He is a comedian.
It is very relevant to consider the source. And as a matter of personal observation, keeping the comment in the intended context, as well as considering who was the source, it was funny. It was George Lopez being George Lopez making light about generalization of Mexican people.
The suggestion that he should be investigated or sent to jail for simply telling a joke seems to me to be more racist than the racism George played upon in his comment.
This is a manufactured incident that has no real merit other than demonstrating the intolerant and perhaps even racist lengths to which some Donald Trump supporters will ascend to justify their own sense of political self-righteousness by the employment of their also evident profound intellectual impotence.
Kenneth Freeman lives in Columbia.