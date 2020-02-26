People often turn to hospitals in a time of need, and no one should have to worry about financial hardship as a result of seeking the care they need at a hospital.
Across the country, consumers are being targeted by hospitals with lawsuits and other predatory actions when hospitals have the option to pursue more consumer-friendly options first.
All this comes at a time when Americans are increasingly anxious about the costs of hospital care. According to recent Ipsos-Consumers for Quality Care research, 91% of patients are concerned about receiving surprise bills from hospitals and 65% say it’s difficult to understand the cost of care at a hospital, including finding out how much a hospital charges for a specific type of care.
Because hospitals and the groups that represent them have largely failed to adequately address these practices, Consumers for Quality Care recently sent a letter to the National Governors Association urging governors to take action and protect their constituents.
As patients continue to struggle financially because of these toxic practices, Gov. Parson has an opportunity to stand up for the people of Missouri by implementing reforms that cut consumer costs and increase transparency in the health care system.
Jim Manley is a board member of Consumers for Quality Care.