The fear over increased COVID-19 is unfounded, especially in Boone County. We still only have two deaths and no real spike in hospitalizations or deaths. However, we have had a major increase in testing. The increase in testing has shown an increase in infected, who have not been hospitalized or died. Most have or will recover.
Stop scaring people. This virus isn't as dangerous as originally stated. Over 99% of those who catch it will recover. This is true nationwide as well. (See the CDC Key Updates for Week 25.)
If people want to wear a mask to feel better, I'm good with that. I served 34 years in the Army so we could exercise our right to choose. Stop trying to force the rest of us to wear them out of fear. The gains masks provide, especially those most people will wear, are nonexistent. Any gain from N95 masks won’t matter since 95% of the people who wear this mask don’t or won’t take the extra steps to make them effective in a public setting. The CDC tells us how to make our own mask but gives no data on the effectiveness of those homemade masks — because they know a bandana would be just as effective.
It’s time to stop panicking and start living. I’ve had many brushes with death, near-death experiences, and I know what it's like to be close to death. And, I have chronic lymphatic leukemia, which means I've got maybe 10 years left in my life. I'm not going to live it like I'm already dead. I can go tomorrow from something unrelated or, yes, even COVID-19. I want to live the time I have left, not be worried of an inevitable end. Tomorrow's not definite. I won't tell you how to live, so don't tell me. That's why I served, so we both could have a choice.
Why are cities and states panicking again, closing down and now making wearing masks the law? The government needs to stay out of my health care and health care decisions and let me decide to best protect myself from COVID-19.
Joseph Anderson is a concerned citizen of Columbia.