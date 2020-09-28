Gov. Mike Parson has yet to order everyone statewide to wear masks to slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives because it is politically unpopular.
However, he quickly activated the National Guard as a “precaution” because he loves to play the law-and-order card to voters. Lives only matter to Parson if saving them will get him elected.
Larry Myers is a retired resident of Columbia.
