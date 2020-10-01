On Wednesday, Sept. 23, Centers for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield told the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee:

1. Face masks work to protect people from coronavirus; and

2. Face masks may work even better than an eventual vaccine.

My suggestion is that Governor Parson make wearing a face mask in public mandatory everywhere for all people over 2 years of age in Missouri. My question is: Why does the governor continue to refuse to issue such an order?

Richard F. Carlson is a Columbia resident.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you