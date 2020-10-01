On Wednesday, Sept. 23, Centers for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield told the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee:
1. Face masks work to protect people from coronavirus; and
2. Face masks may work even better than an eventual vaccine.
My suggestion is that Governor Parson make wearing a face mask in public mandatory everywhere for all people over 2 years of age in Missouri. My question is: Why does the governor continue to refuse to issue such an order?
Richard F. Carlson is a Columbia resident.