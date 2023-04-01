After years of attending City Council meetings and communicating with many different council members about various issues, the single most important trait I could identify in a candidate is their ability to actively listen.
I’ve now sat down with candidate for Fifth Ward, Gregg Bush, on three separate occasions to discuss issues because he has reached out to me with questions. Not only have I felt heard by him, but I have felt a sincerity in his search to learn.
I can deeply appreciate when someone reaches out with an interest to gain knowledge, or perspective, on a subject they are unfamiliar with. With his willingness to ask questions and carefully weigh the answers, Gregg has shown that he can listen to differing perspectives and work across varying views to draw his own independent conclusions.
We don’t always have to agree with our Council members, but it is imperative that we feel we are being heard. Gregg Busch is the candidate who will listen.
Rebecca Shaw is commissioner of Housing and Community Development.
