“Look for the helpers” is a quote I’ve heard Gregg say a time or two before, quoting the wonderful Mr. Rogers.
By profession as an RN, Gregg is one of the helpers. But this extends beyond his professional life and is a core value as to who he is as a person. He wants to make our great city even better — a place that’s inclusive, supportive and filled with opportunities for all.
He not only wants better for his family, but all families in our community. Gregg is one of the most gracious and humble human beings I’ve ever met. He has the capacity to tackle the difficult challenges our city faces with compassion, grace and understanding.
In my opinion, you have to have two characteristics to be successful in healthcare: thick skin and the ability to see the world through another person’s lens.
Nurses, in particular, must possess these qualities to provide compassionate and person-centered care as they are typically the ones that have the most contact with patients. I’ve been fortunate to observe Gregg in a bedside role and I can confidently say he possesses these qualities in spades.
It’s these qualities that will make him a fantastic city councilman — the ability to advocate for equity by putting himself in their shoes, fighting for what’s right and defending that decision with logic, empathy and understanding.
I’m asking all Ward 5 voters to give your vote to Gregg. He will, no doubt, be humbled and grateful.
Sarah Ford is the mother of two young boys in Columbia Public Schools and a medical social worker for 10 years in Columbia.
