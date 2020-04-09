I work at a grocery store here in Columbia, and I would like to kindly remind the general public, and hopefully spread the word, that a stay-at-home order does not mean grocery stores are a means of recreation or a place to go to simply "get out of the house."
If people genuinely need to stock up on food or supplies we are here for them, but we ask that only one person from the household goes when possible and to wear a mask.
We understand that there are situations that may require more than one person to go to the grocery store, such as a single parent with young children that can't be left at home or someone with a disability that needs help shopping. Hopefully the people in these situations try to ask a friend or a neighbor to help them, but we understand that circumstances may require more than one person going to the store.
If anyone gets a sudden craving for something they don't already have in the house, we hope they resist the urge to run to the store for it. Every extra person that goes to the store increases the risk of themselves, the other customers and the employees catching this virus. The responsibility of flattening the curve lies with each and every one of us in our community. Every decision to stay home helps stop the spread.
Stephen White is a concerned grocery store employee who lives in Columbia.