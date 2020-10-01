Columbia MO Citizens for Roll Carts is collecting signatures to have the issue of repealing the ban on roll carts/automated trucks placed onto the April 2021 ballot.
Thanks to everyone for coming out last weekend and making it such a success.
This petition drive does not mean roll carts will be rolling into town the next day. It only means that people want to see the ban on roll carts/automated trucks lifted so that the city has another option to consider when discussing how to move forward with Solid Waste management.
Upcoming petition signing events are:
- Saturday, Oct. 3 from 8-10 a.m. at the Columbia Farmers Market; 1769 W. Ash St.; and from 3-5 p.m. at the State Farm Parkway Recycling drop-off location.
- Sunday, Oct. 4 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Fretboard Coffee's patio; 1013 E. Walnut St.
- Tuesday, Oct. 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Barred Owl, 47 E. Broadway.
Kristin Hill is a member of Columbia MO Citizens for Roll Carts, which is advocating to repeal the ordinance banning roll carts/automated trucks for trash service in the city.