Gordon Rogers' letter of Nov. 17 was a first, in his accusations that the Missourian is complicit in promulgating the fog and befuddlement, as he called it, then went on to say there was a "rock solid truth of the election results."
Then here is another take about rock solid truth, by journalists CNN Christiane Amanpour and anchor Ted Perry of Milwaukee’s FOX 6.
Most of us know the credence of CNN, and their journalistic misbehaviors: Amanpour compared the Trump Administration to a pogrom devised by Adolf Hitler’s regime in the '30s, called Kristallnacht, a precursor to the Holocaust. After Trump lashed out, Amanpour retracted the accusation and apologized.
Ted Perry said on air, "Senator McConnell should have died instead of Alex Trebek.” A very profound statement by a journalist, don't you think? He was relieved of his job, but temporarily, I am sure.
I resent The Rev. Dawson's accusation, that I belong to a cult. I really don’t consider myself a cultist just because I voted for a man that I believed in. I wasn’t one of those, basket of deplorable either, as another of your ilk called me.
Our President, Donald Trump, was able to elevate your race, and other minorities, in a way that your liberal presidents tried, but never knew how to do. Their method was to give handouts, which in the long run, broke up families and did nothing other than make them dependent on more government handouts.
It did enrich the Democrats with votes by minorities who want to depend on handouts, which in turn, perpetuates welfare. One of Barack Obama’s legacies was increasing the welfare rolls instead of jobs for minority races.
