Sen. Josh Hawley continues spreading the lies there was cheating in the election. His main charge? States did not abide strictly to their election laws. True? Yes. Why? Because we are in the middle of a pandemic where many rules are expanded to save lives. Does this prove there was cheating? Hawley has offered no proof of even one instance.
How about the late, large number of ballots? If these were dead people who voted, where did the cheaters get thousands of names per state? How long did it take to fill out all the little circles on the ballots? The states checked to be sure there were no unreglstered persons voting.
With the world in upheaval, more people are interested in exercising their vote. Both Hawley and Donald Trump have screamed their lies, but neither has offered an ounce of proof.
Hawley keeps saying he is just following the wishes of his constituents. I wonder whether his office has received more pro or con comments.
Martin Walsh is a resident of Glendale, Missouri.