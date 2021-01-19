This was written as a letter to Senator Josh Hawley:
To be quite blunt, your behavior makes me ashamed to be a Missourian. While the first thing stated on the Google page about you is that you are considered one of the nation’s top constitutional lawyers, I am left with the question: if this is so, how can you be part of the group rejecting the electoral college vote and thus undermining the legitimacy of this constitutionally endowed entity?
Surely you understand the ramifications of such behavior. It undermines the fidelity of the Constitution. In this time of vitriolic divisiveness in our country, it would seem that you, as an elected official, should be doing everything you can to bring our country back together, not supporting those who seem intent on continuing to tear it apart.
Of course, I should have realized: You have a political agenda that you must follow. By such actions, you must be hoping to bring Trump’s supporters into your camp, because, after all, there is the next presidential election in only three years, and someone has to be chosen to fill his shoes. Who else is better than you?
Please reconsider what you are doing. Stand up for the Constitution. You have that obligation.
Sue J. Underwood is a Columbia resident.