The need for disability care in our state is great: Missouri ranks 8th in the nation for people requiring disability support. According to the CDC, one in four Missouri residents is living with a disability, making disabilities a universal concern in our state. Nonprofit program providers across Missouri rely on public funding to support high-quality programs and services for people with disabilities.
Without proper funding, essential direct care staff cannot maintain the health and safety of program participants. Attracting, hiring and retaining frontline workers with the current funding rates is unsustainable.
Funding cuts would mean Missouri’s most vulnerable will get left behind.
The pandemic has exacerbated the issue; expenses from COVID-19 continue to grow. Nonprofit agencies are being forced to spend unbudgeted funds on maintaining staff and PPE to keep residents and staff safe while providing care 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
No financial help for the pandemic is being provided through Missouri. Nonprofit agencies providing community services cannot absorb a budget cut.
The Missouri legislature and the governor should do the right thing: Preserve funding for essential services to ensure proper care for Missouri residents with disabilities.
Clint Bolser is president & CEO of UCP Heartland, which is a 67-year-old nonprofit disability program agency for people ages 6 weeks to adulthood that operates a child care center in Columbia.