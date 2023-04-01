As a member of the Fifth Ward, I endorse Don Waterman for Columbia City Council Fifth Ward.
As a member of the Fifth Ward, I endorse Don Waterman for Columbia City Council Fifth Ward.
We need someone who values our Police Department, fire fepartments, and EMS that are truly needed with so many coping with the effects of the last few years.
Don has shown an unwavering commitment to this community. Don Waterman will have my vote April 4.
Shamon Jones is a Regional Solutions Consultant native.
The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.
News editor
573-882-6870
johnstonlc@missouri.edu
