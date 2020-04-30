I'm sorry, this guy saying that we don't deserve a heroes fund is totally and completely wrong. Essential workers get up every day, put on masks and go to work — going to jobs to do what we need to do to keep this country running. The rest of the non-essential workers are sitting at home and collecting $2,400 a month from unemployment. As an essential worker, I put my life at risk daily by going to work to care for others, and I am making less money monthly than people who are sitting at home doing nothing, collecting unemployment.

Those of us that have kept this country running while others were home collecting a check deserve something as well for putting our lives at risk every day. The heroes fund needs to go through. We have families, too.

Donna Reed of Grand Junction, Colorado, is a hard-working essential employee. 

