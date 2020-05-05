Though I agree with many of your points on the Heroes Fund, let me give you my opinion.
The bill that was written up is too wide-based. Narrow it down, and pass it.
I’m a paramedic in a somewhat small town in South Carolina, population maybe 100,000, which may seem high, but the land mass is spread wide.
On a typical day, we have 12 ambulances operating in our county. Yes, 12 for 100,000 civilians. Do you know the protocol for EMS during the pandemic for a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 case?
In a past shift alone, my truck ran five COVID-19 confirmed or symptomatic cases and a total of 12 calls.
Now, on a COVID-19-related call, we must put on all the appropriate PPE; go in to the patient’s residence, where any item could have been touched; escort or pick the patient up; and take the patient to the stretcher for transportation.
After the call is finished, you’re looking at 30 to 40 minutes of decontamination.
I’ve been in EMS for nine years now. Never have I seen morale this low, and that speaks volumes in a profession where you work 24-hour shifts and make $25,000 to $50,000 a year.
My hourly rate is $13.50. So after taxes, bills and feeding a family with three kids, there’s not much left.
Now with the pandemic, I can quit my job as a first responder and stay at home making the same as every other American that wasn’t deemed essential. ... That’s where the Heroes Fund comes in, right?
How about a first-responder fund? Fire, police and EMS — especially EMS.
Think about it. Does it truly get anymore front-line than Med 1?
Give us essential front-line workers a reason to not give up or become nonessential with more pay.
Brandon Hartley is a resident of Warrenville, South Carolina, and is a front-line medic working during the COVID-19 pandemic.