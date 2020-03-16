Was it worth it?
South by Southwest Festival was canceled in order to protect its community and those who were coming to Austin to enjoy this event from the coronavirus. Much like the True/False Film Festival, it means a financial loss to the business community. In Austin it is estimated to be a loss of more than $200 million. While our local festival here in Columbia is not quite on the same scale, the decision to move forward and hold the event is one that apparently was made without the consideration that people come from all over the world to T/F. They mix in close proximity in multiple small, crowded venues, then remix in other small to medium venues, then remix, etc. It is the perfect environment for transmission of a virus like the coronavirus.
Did the organizers of the festival even think about the consequences? Was the Columbia Health Department consulted on the wisdom of going ahead with the festival? Was the City Council and mayor involved in any decision?
Considering that the country of Italy has literally quarantined the whole country, the Scarsdale, New York, school system has shut down, many universities have gone to online learning, Ireland and Boston have canceled all St. Patrick's Day parades, etc., had the organizers not been aware of the coronavirus crisis? I have many questions, and there's no valid excuse except dollars and egos. If we have an outbreak because of this irresponsible lack of concern for the health of our community, who would be responsible for this outrage?
Peter LaVaute is a resident of Franklin, Missouri.