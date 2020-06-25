Columbia has a strong and diverse community, a community I believe in defending. MU is a cultural and economic pillar of this community. Right now, this community, like many others across the nation, is struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This pandemic has affected not just our health, but our livelihoods.
Defending our community means working to help those members of our community most in need, whether that need is health care, personal protective equipment or food assistance. It also means providing and protecting employment for members of our community.
Leadership at MU is claiming that budgetary shortfalls resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic can be mitigated by outsourcing hundreds of jobs at MU to private contractors. This would result in hundreds of working people in our community losing their jobs. MU leadership says that the savings from contracting out these jobs will help them make ends meet. I think it is extremely callous to ignore whether it allows workers in our community to make ends meet.
Many of the workers whose jobs are at stake have worked for MU for years. Now, after years of service, they could be replaced just to save a little money in the short term. The leaders of MU have an opportunity here to show that they care about our community as much as our community cares about MU. They have an opportunity to show us whether they believe we are all in this together, or if they only care about saving a buck.
As a graduate of MU, I hope that President and Interim Chancellor Mun Choi makes the right choice, and doesn’t betray the loyal workers of our great community.
Scott Wolcott submitted this letter on behalf of the Mid-Missouri John Brown Gun Club.