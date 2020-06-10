Imagine the U.S. divided neatly, equally, into the relative “haves” and the relative “have-nots.” Those living in families with incomes above the U.S. household median (currently calculated at $61,937) versus those living in families below it. Given the choice, few Americans would want to have their families live below that median line. Being richer than average confers advantages in life that those poorer than average are often denied.

Among my friends, there’s a good deal of talk about injustices that keep some people on one side of the median and others below it. “Somebody needs to do something about it,” we all agree, and we are inclined to associate that “somebody” with politics and government. Reform the system of taxation, my friends say, eliminate tuition for public colleges, institute Medicare for all — all important ideas and worth considering.

Since the rich strongly influence politicians, redistributionist schemes tend to stall and fade. And so, even while the debates rage, the rich are getting richer and the poor poorer. And so I’ve been asking myself lately what individuals could do and should do to address the problem of wealth distribution. What, to use the resonate phrase, “non-violent direct action” could look like.

Perhaps, as Jesus tells the wealthy young man in the gospel of Mark, the solution is to “sell all you have and give to the poor.” I think it unlikely that many of us will be willing to do that. I find, regretfully, that I am not. Searching for a more palatable alternative, I’ve asked myself this: Suppose people like me — the relative “haves” — pledged to donate to charity every dollar that put us above the “median household income” line? What consequences would follow?

Doug Hunt is a Columbia resident.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.