I am not saddened to say goodbye to the Salute to Veterans air show. I am not a veteran, but I have learned about the true costs of war from veterans.
As a result, I see no honor in remembering veterans with displays of military might which distract onlookers from the horrors of war with the unspoken implication that winning wars leads to peace, that marveling at weaponry is a form of tribute.
If you have not looked head-on at the costs of war to all of us, Joan A. Powell, wife of a veteran, has thoughtfully done so. She mourns “life violently removed from the bodies of companions and enemies alike as death machines rage through villages and cities.” Powell warns that moral and physical destruction of civil society is the inevitable consequence of such carnage.
Like a disease untreated, she predicts that emotional and spiritual arteries will become hardened as we grow accustomed to all manner of daily horrors.
Still, Powell speaks with compassion of how we are inextricably bound to our veterans — sometimes with pain and regret — sometimes “happily in an anguished mix of gratitude and pride.”
The veterans who taught me about the true costs of war experienced personally the worst devastations of war along with millions of other veterans. The difference for my teachers was that their return from combat brought the eventual realization that something was very wrong about what happened as they served their country in the military. They began to recognize that war does not bring peace but instead insures unbelievable numbers of physically and emotionally scarred individuals, shocking numbers of military and civilian deaths, an ongoing arms race and a proliferation of nuclear weapons.
These troubled, regretful, ashamed veterans eventually began to find inner peace through Veterans For Peace, a global organization of military veterans and allies with a deep desire to build a culture of peace around the world. Membership is not limited to veterans; Powell and I, who did not serve in the military, have been working for over three decades as associate members of VFP alongside veterans engaging the process of peace.
I am grateful to Veterans For Peace for opening my eyes to the staggering impact of war, advocating for a dismantling of the war economy, providing services that assist veterans and victims of war and, most importantly, for working steadfastly to end all wars. With the cancellation of the Salute to Veterans air show, our community has the opportunity, if not responsibility, to honor and remember veterans past and present by participating in local events which promote peace, speaking out when war is mistakenly connected to peace and joining in the work of Veterans For Peace to build a culture of peace at home and abroad. It is peace that honors veterans.
Virginia Bzdek is associate member of Columbia Veterans For Peace, Charlie Atkins Chapter.