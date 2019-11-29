Ian Thomas has been my city councilman for quite a while now, and I hope he will continue to be for as long as he is willing to serve.
Is Ian perfect? No, but who is? Is he honest and of high moral character? From my perspective, absolutely.
He is one of the most public service-oriented people I know, and I am proud to have him represent me.
As we know, Ian made a mistake. It was a stupid mistake, sure, but one he made in an effort to make our community better, with no possibility of giving him personal benefit.
Now, I am sure Ian has learned his lesson. My hope is that the legal issue will resolve itself soon so Ian can focus 100% on the needs of his constituents. We need him.
Sean Spence lives in Columbia.