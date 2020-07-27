Our mayor and the Columbia City Council have decided the best thing for Columbia's residents and visitors is to wear masks, as well as employees of business.

I do not totally buy into this philosophy, but I survived wearing a mask in the state of Texas.

That being said, I do expect the employees of the city of Columbia, when on the job, to wear their masks!

My wife and I have witnessed employees of the Parks and Recreation Department not wearing masks while working in facilities with customer interaction.

Today, a family member had a appointment with a health professional. We were told earlier that a mask would be required and no one would be allowed to come into the building with the patient.

After picking up the family member and traveling home, she asked me, “Why should I wear a mask?” She told me she had seen a physician, interns and technicians without masks in the exam room.

Do or do we not wear masks? Is this some divisive plan by Mayor Brian Treece and the City Council or a lack of leadership within city government?

And I’m not even sure what to say about health professionals who don't wear masks in exam rooms.

Allen Crane is a concerned citizen who lives in Columbia.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian's Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri.

