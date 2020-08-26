I grew up in central Missouri, and many highlights of my childhood included celebrating the University of Missouri, with respect to both academics and athletics. I went on to attend and graduate from MU, where I was taught the four values of the university were discovery, respect, responsibility and excellence.
The ongoing pandemic has laid bare the farce I was sold, as it is evident that MU doesn't hold these values true for the students who attend the university or for the surrounding communities that support the university. While I am no longer a resident of central Missouri, many of my family members are, and I am furious the administration at the university has decided to move forward with an on-campus learning model — at least long enough to cash those sweet, sweet tuition checks — while endangering both the students and the community members that hold the university so dear.
This level of buffoonery is next-level and downright negligent. It’s time for the university to put an end to this idiocy and send the students home.
Nick Heuer is an MU alumnus and central Missouri native who now lives in Chicago.