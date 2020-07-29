Within the next week or so, I’m going to have to resign from a job I love.
Most of the people I work with should do so as well, but not many can afford the choice I am making.
I work as a paraprofessional for Columbia Public Schools. I work with special needs children, and I probably need them as much as they need me.
I love working with them, and I love making a difference in their lives.
But it’s not safe for me to return to work. I’m 63 years old, I have asthma and my husband is 75. Returning to work in a classroom full of young children would be madness.
The kids will be asked to wear a mask (except those with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, a common condition among special education kids), but those masks will fly off quite a lot. These are little kids who won’t easily tolerate all-day mask wearing.
We’ll be packed into classrooms, adults and kids alike, with limited ventilation. Again: madness.
I said at the beginning of this letter that most of those I work with can’t afford to make the choice I’m making.
These are paraprofessionals and cafeteria workers whose paychecks barely cover living expenses, general education teachers who have their careers to consider and special education teachers who know their students can’t navigate the school environment without their help.
Three teachers I work closely with, who are MORE at risk than I am due to age and medical conditions, cannot afford to say “no” to Columbia Public Schools for fear of their careers. So now, they have to return to work in fear of their lives.
It’s not right. Seriously, this is not right.
Casey Holmes is an employee with Columbia Public Schools.