In March of 1868 the articles of impeachment were levied against Andrew Johnson, the 17th president of the United States. He became president when Abraham Lincoln was assassinated. The Republican president was convicted, by the House of Representatives, with 126 votes in favor and 47 against. The trial was turned over to the Senate, and at that time there was a total of 54 senators. Thirty-six votes were needed to remove him from office, but only 35 voted for conviction. 

There was a span of 131 years until President Bill Clinton was impeached, but now between his impeachment and Donald Trump’s, there have been only 21 years. Do we see where our executive branch of government is headed? If the House is in the majority as it is now, and the president is of the opposite party, guess what? The following will probably take place.

As in Donald Trump’s impeachment there were several investigations by the Democratic majority in the House, but they hardly went anywhere. Finally they made a weak case for impeachment with two articles. In voting, the House Democrats had two defections, and the Republicans had none, thus becoming a political impeachment. If the same results, president of one party and the House are the opposite every four years, there will be investigations of the president, no matter which party, and impeachment will be the norm, instead of an exception. If the House majority doesn’t like the way the presidential election went, hell, just impeach him or her.

Frank Burkett is an Ashland resident. 

