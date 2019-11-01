In the last election Donald Trump garnered 1.5 million fewer popular votes than Hillary Clinton, but the Electoral College decided the end result. Trump won more electoral votes than Clinton, 317-253, and he became president.
In the United States, we have 3,113 counties. Trump won 2,626 of those counties (81%), and Clinton won 487 (19%).
In the 2,626 counties where Trump prevailed, he won the popular vote by a margin of 7.6 million. Thus, his claim that he won by a huge majority was at least partially true.
Although Clinton won Boone County, St. Louis and Kansas City, Trump won the popular vote in Missouri — 1,585,763 (57%) vs. 1,054,889 (38%) for Clinton. She won three counties, Trump won 110 counties and one county came up undecided.
My point to all of this is that the Democrats in the House of Representatives want to negate my vote for Trump, as well as all the other Trump voters in the United States.
There have been numerous investigations, but as far as I know, no high crimes or misdemeanor have been found.
So, those in Congress who wish to have the president impeached and removed from office seem, to me, un-American.
Frank Burkett lives in Ashland.