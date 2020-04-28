In the middle of a public health crisis, we must ensure everyone is able to access treatment. That is why I was glad to hear that some health insurers are putting policies in place to help Missouri residents during the COVID-19 outbreak. But with more than 900 insurance companies offering health care coverage, more must be done.

COVID-19 is dramatically impacting families across the country. To that end, Consumers for Quality Care (CQC) recently sent a letter to America’s Health Insurance Plans, the national association for health care insurers, urging all insurers to waive patient cost-sharing for medical costs related to coronavirus testing and treatment.

Consumers for Quality Care-Ipsos research shows that 66% of consumers are concerned with predicting how much they will have to pay for health care when they need it. With countless Americans across the country — including here in Missouri — contracting COVID-19, insurers must be there for patients during this unprecedented time. By eliminating cost-sharing for patients, we can ensure struggling Americans aren’t afraid to seek treatment for fear of financial ruin.

Now more than ever, it is vital that consumers are kept at the forefront of the health care debate. Consumers for Quality Care will keep fighting for policies that cut consumer costs and increase transparency in the health care system.

Donna Christensen of Catharpin, Virginia, is a board member of Consumers for Quality Care.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

