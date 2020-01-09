If everything he has done and said to date is not enough to demonstrate that President Trump presents a clear and present danger to the world and to the future of this country, perhaps his threat to destroy the cultural heritage of the Iranian people and the world might do it?
Despite our differences with the Iranian regime, nothing justifies the wanton, deliberate destruction of archaeological and artistic works that contain key elements of human history, some dating back 2,500 years or more.
These works have survived many wars and conflicts and stand as testaments of humanity at its best and most creative.
Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley must do whatever is necessary to stop the commander in chief from issuing possibly unlawful orders to destroy Iran’s cultural treasures.
Lois Huneycutt lives in Columbia.