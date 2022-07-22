It is not too late for candidates to file for office in the November election.
One can submit a petition by Aug. 1 to the Boone County Clerk with a few hundred signatures and be on the ballot as an independent.
It is a shame that we have so many uncontested races here in Boone County. When voters find that they have no choice, they tend to wonder whether it is worth voting.
All races should be contested. Only then will public servants feel the need to be responsive to the public they serve.
Dan Viets is a longtime resident of Boone County.
