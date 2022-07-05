We in our beloved America are at loggerheads over making decisions about sexual practices, books to ban, women's health care, education of our children and related practices.
My 98 years of living tells me that unless we can find some common ground for our dreams, visions and desires, this stalemate will continue.
Let us come to some common-sense agreement over what it is that we want and work from that.
I would suggest something like this:
• Individuals respond and thrive better when given more and not fewer decisions about running their own their lives.
• Individuals make better decisions when give more and not less information about all aspects of their lives.
• Ideally, every child should be born into a family of two loving parents, where the birth was planned and welcomed, and into a society that receives children with the support needed to live out their unique gifts and graces.
Cast those ideals in the shadows of what I call, "the three leading ladies of America," and I beliee we would have a level starting place.
These three women represent for us, and for many, the core values of our experiment in democracy.
Ms. Liberty: Probably the best-known statue in the world, she stands on Liberty Island, New York City. She holds a welcoming torch in her right hand, and at her feet is a broken chain and shackles, commemorating the recent national abolition of slavery. She was dedicated in 1886 and has since become an icon of freedom to all.
Ms Justice: Her younger sister appears blindfolded, with a balance scale in her right hand and a sword in her left. She is an allegorical personification of the moral force in judicial systems. The concept of law and justice is very old, dating back to ancient Greek and Egyptian times.
The younger sister is named Responsibility, but aka as "The Madonna of the Trail": In a statue she is seen as a pioneer woman with a baby in her arms and a child at her feet, and she is facing west. She is assuming responsibility for her children while exercising her freedom to make decisions and head into the unknown wilderness.
These three statuesque women, Liberty, Justice and Responsibility, speak loudly to us. Can we hear, understand and respond to what they are saying?
Mel West, of Columbia, is a retired minister and founder of the nonprofit Mobility Worldwide, which provides wheeled carts to disabled people in developing countries.