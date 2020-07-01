We have a problem. It’s not a Florida or Texas problem; it’s a Columbia, Missouri, problem.
Lately, I notice many folks not wearing masks or practicing social distancing, and the COVID-19 numbers have gone up.
We have not won this war on this virus, and we better wake up. In the beginning, we paid attention to what the smart people in the CDC and health department said. We may not have liked the message, but we took a stand and things looked good. Now it seems that we have followed a different message that says, “All is good; let’s open up and get back to normal.”
The new message is much easier to follow. We have joined them, and the numbers are going up. Maybe we should go back to the basics, forget about this new message and get a grip on this virus.
The virus will win the war only if we allow it to. We are smart people, so let’s act like we are. I am sure we all love our neighbors, whoever they are, so please protect them.
Ray Trypuc is a guest in Columbia.