After being nearly extirpated from overhunting and habitat loss, Missouri’s small black bear population is slowly making a recovery.
However, rather than celebrate the successful return of these iconic bruins, the Missouri Department of Conservation is following the lead of other states whose motto is “Grow them to shoot them.”
The rationale behind a hunt doesn’t add up. MDC’s science is flawed, estimating the Missouri population at 540 to 840 bears. However, in 2012 they estimated 212 bears.
Although most scientists use a 6% to 8% growth rate, MDC claims a 9% growth rate, which would put the population at about 422 bears. Bears are slow reproducers, self-regulate their populations and are far from overpopulating Missouri.
Furthermore, according to a March 2019 poll, only 33% of Missouri residents support a bear hunting season. In contrast, 69% said they believe Missouri should promote nonlethal methods to reduce rare conflicts between bears and people. MDC needs to listen to the public and should not cater to a very small contingent of hunters.
Black bears do not need to be hunted for management purposes. Any hunt would be purely for “thrill” of the kill. It simply makes no ecological sense to start killing off our black bears.
Please tell MDC “No” to a Missouri Black Bear Trophy Hunt online by commenting at the Proposed Regulations page.
Vicki Markus is an associate and the Missouri representative for the Project Coyote Program.