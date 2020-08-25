As a former student of Joel Poor, I was saddened to hear the news of his comments and the eventual relief of his duties. However, as I saw the video and thought about it more, I think this was less an issue of Joel Poor’s comments and more of a consequence of our country’s leader.
For example, let’s say the origin of this disease was New York City. If the student Poor was talking with was from New York City, would those same comments have been an issue? “New York City? Oh no, let me get my mask.”
It wasn’t said with racist or xenophobic intent.
However, because our president has made this virus a racial issue by giving hints to conspiracy theories about the virus being made in a Chinese lab, and continually blaming the Chinese instead of leading us out of this health crisis, Poor’s comment came off as racist and xenophobic.
Poor is a good professor. He can toe the line of being professional when it comes to jokes in his lectures, and I think he would be the first to admit that. But he also does this to keep college students interested in his marketing class. I still remember questions from his test, such as what is the best product packaging there is? (The answer is a banana because of its peel).
He cares about his student’s success and well-being more than any other professor I had at MU.
I hope we can move into a time in this country where we have conversations about our conflicts. Our president has turned us into a polarized society where growth gets choked by argumentativeness. We listen to react, not to understand. Mr. Poor would be willing to have those conversations. Hopefully there comes a time when MU can have them, too.
Jonathan Thompson is a 2018 graduate of MU who now lives in Arkansas.