Dr. Joel Poor is a tremendous teacher. His students have always come before anything else.

I am a retired teacher, and I sat in on one of his large lectures. It was honest, insightful, full of information and fun. He gives you important information and runs up and down those large stairs, sweating and telling jokes as he is giving you important facts. He can keep a lecture hall of more than 400 engaged.

I have know Joel for almost 50 years, and it would be an honor to teach alongside him.

Sherry Salant is a friend of Poor’s and a teacher who lives in Lake Saint Louis, Missouri.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.