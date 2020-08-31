Dr. Joel Poor is a tremendous teacher. His students have always come before anything else.
I am a retired teacher, and I sat in on one of his large lectures. It was honest, insightful, full of information and fun. He gives you important information and runs up and down those large stairs, sweating and telling jokes as he is giving you important facts. He can keep a lecture hall of more than 400 engaged.
I have know Joel for almost 50 years, and it would be an honor to teach alongside him.
Sherry Salant is a friend of Poor’s and a teacher who lives in Lake Saint Louis, Missouri.