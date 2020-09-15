Many many moons ago, Joel Poor called me out in a lecture for talking in class. Since he called me out, I went ahead and shared what I was talking about, we laughed and went on.

By far, he was one of my favorite professors in the College of Business. Joel Poor is corny, but he isn’t racist. Maybe he needs a course on reading the room, but taking his job is too far. (Editor’s note: Joel Poor was relieved of teaching duties for the semester after making a ‘mask’ comment to a Chinese student. He has other duties and remains an MU employee.)

India McLucas is an MU alum.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

