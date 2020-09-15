Many many moons ago, Joel Poor called me out in a lecture for talking in class. Since he called me out, I went ahead and shared what I was talking about, we laughed and went on.
By far, he was one of my favorite professors in the College of Business. Joel Poor is corny, but he isn’t racist. Maybe he needs a course on reading the room, but taking his job is too far. (Editor’s note: Joel Poor was relieved of teaching duties for the semester after making a ‘mask’ comment to a Chinese student. He has other duties and remains an MU employee.)
India McLucas is an MU alum.