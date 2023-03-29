In the article “Don Waterman: No more right-left histrionics. Let’s meet in the middle” (Missourian, March 27), Waterman compared himself to former Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt because of his ability to find the middle ground.
An issue Blunt consistently worked with both Republicans and Democrats on was global HIV/AIDS through support of the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR).
Twenty years ago, President Bush and a bipartisan group of lawmakers created PEPFAR to help fight HIV/AIDS in Africa. It has since helped save 25 million lives.
Missouri’s contribution to PEPFAR has helped save nearly 400,000 (396,339) lives since 2003, has helped ensure 52,845 babies were born HIV-free and currently provides antiretroviral treatment to 343,723 people.
As President Biden noted in his State of the Union, PEPFAR has been a shining example of the power of bipartisan leadership.
Yet far too many people still die of this preventable, treatable disease. Today, 38.4 million people live with HIV. That’s more than six times the population of Missouri.
Sens. Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt can keep the momentum going by re-authorizing PEPFAR in 2023 so it can continue its transformative work.
Cynthia Changyit Levin lives St. Louis and is author of "From Changing Diapers to Changing the World: Why Moms Make Great Advocates and How to Get Started."
