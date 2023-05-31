Thank you for publishing Cindy Levin’s letter “Farm Bill could build more equitable food systems” about food assistance on May 23.

One of the key social services included in the Farm Bill is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, which has played a crucial role in combating poverty by providing food aid to millions of Missourians.

