Thank you for publishing Cindy Levin’s letter “Farm Bill could build more equitable food systems” about food assistance on May 23.
One of the key social services included in the Farm Bill is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, which has played a crucial role in combating poverty by providing food aid to millions of Missourians.
Since Sen. Eric Schmitt is new to his seat, he may not be aware that in our home state alone, the program has lifted 124,000 people, including 54,000 children, out of poverty each year from 2014-2018.
Through the reauthorization of the Farm Bill, we can keep SNAP benefits to ensure that we build a more equitable food system, eliminate barriers to access food and end work requirements for low-income college students.
These benefits will continue to lift thousands of Missourians out of poverty every single day.
I strongly urge Sen. Hawley, Sen. Schmitt, and Reps. Luetkemeyer and Alford to reject any budget cuts that would increase poverty.
Mukund Viswanadha is an undergraduate student at the University of Missouri.
