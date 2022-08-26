Regarding “Columbia students return optimistic for more normal school year” (Missourian, Aug 23). It is exciting to get back to school in person without any pandemic restrictions. However, for many across the world, the situation is far from reality.
UNICEF research shows that school closures still affect more than 616 million students. This education gap will have a devastating impact on low-income communities around the world, becoming more prone to violence and poverty in the future.
Reauthorizing the Reinforcing Education Accountability in Development (READ) Act for five years to continue access to basic education for children around the globe is a powerful solution to this education crisis.
The original READ Act of 2017 propelled USAID toward a new strategy focused on expanding equitable access to education, and their programs reached more than 33.4 million students in 73 countries in 2021.
We need to build on this success and fight the effects of the pandemic proactively. I urge Rep. Hartzler and Sens. Blunt and Hawley to cosponsor the READ Act Reauthorization Act of 2022 (H.R.7240, S.3938)
Raj Jaladi is a junior at Parkway West High School and is the group co-leader for Results St. Louis, an advocacy organization working to end poverty.
