Regarding “Columbia students return optimistic for more normal school year” (Missourian, Aug 23). It is exciting to get back to school in person without any pandemic restrictions. However, for many across the world, the situation is far from reality.

UNICEF research shows that school closures still affect more than 616 million students. This education gap will have a devastating impact on low-income communities around the world, becoming more prone to violence and poverty in the future.

