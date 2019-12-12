I have been a member of the League of Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County for three decades now, mostly as a technological resource for my wife, Joni, who has served the chapter in numerous roles, including as its president.
However, I have also had the experience of seeing the members of this famed group serve our community from an unusual viewpoint.
My insights began early in 1976 when two of my doctoral advisees from Massachusetts, who had accompanied me when I transitioned from the University of Illinois to the University of Missouri to become civil engineering department chair, asked what we could do to honor and celebrate America in its bicentennial year.
We decided that the greatest resources at our command were those provided by the university’s extension program.
So, we undertook to inaugurate a series of public environmental engineering forums. These forums would be held monthly in the evenings at the university’s Memorial Student Union.
We would invite visiting speakers from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other federal agencies. state environmental regulators, spokesmen for Missouri industry and numerous scholars from a wide range of departments on the MU campus.
No one was required to attend these forums, and no speaking fees were paid. However, they proved popular and frequently attracted local journalists who faithfully reported on the speakers and discussions.
(Ultimately, this lecture series would continue for 15 years until after I returned to the University of Illinois as chief of the Illinois State Water Survey.)
What struck me most about the attendees at the forums were the variations in the audiences. If the topic was the siting of hazardous waste landfills in Missouri (initially, targeting areas "where no one lived"), there would be a busload of dissenting attendees from north-central Missouri.
Each substantive issue appeared to bring forth a different interest group.
There was, however, one persistent element among the participants at the forums. At virtually every discussion, no matter how provincial or arcane, members of the League of the Women Voters of Columbia-Boone County could be found.
Whether the topic was radioactive waste, acid rain, endangered species, pink planarians, wastewater treatment or latchkey children, league members were there.
Not passive, they spoke, questioned and appeared to sincerely have an interest in every societal impact.
I believe there is a lesson to be learned from seeing these League of Women Voters members address today's critical issues.
Whenever hostile forces threaten Columbia, Missouri, and our nation… they’ll be there.
John T. O’Connor lives in Columbia.