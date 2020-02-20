To me, the advantages of using roll carts outweigh the disadvantages. The safety of the crew that picks up our trash and recycling alone make the case for me. And I think that most folks would quickly figure out how to make roll carts work well for them.
Let’s have thoughtful debates in public forums. The story in the Missourian (published Feb. 18) puts it well. More reporting on the pros and cons would be welcome.
Dan Vinson is a Columbia resident who is infamous among colleagues for being able to argue both sides of almost any issue.