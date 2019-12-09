As someone who identifies as a PWS (person who stutters), I thoroughly enjoyed David Webber's guest commentary "Biden and I have something in common. We both stutter" (Nov. 27, Columbia Missourian).

It is amazing to me that someone who is running to be the leader of the free world is a PWS. Biden is the most compelling name on the list of "Famous People Who Stutter" on the website of the nonprofit Stuttering Foundation (www.stutteringhelp.org).

While I agree with the points made by Mr. Webber, I feel that some important aspects are continually omitted in the topic of stuttering.

First, we live in a world of high-profile philanthropy where medical missions are most prominent. I have never heard of medical missions to developing countries which address stuttering and the other speech problems faced by people in all countries.

Second. the public at large seems to forget that stuttering has to accommodate to the fact that we currently live in a nation where there are a large number of immigrants.

Children from immigrant families have the added burden of having to stutter in two different languages, one at home at the other at school. Having to stutter in two different languages is incredibly difficult.

The Stuttering Foundation offers a brochure on their website titled "Stuttering and the Bilingual Child" which addresses strategies for the many children from immigrant families who have to navigate the minefields of speech in two different languages each day.

With Joe Biden being in the presidential race, I hope stuttering can receive more attention, regardless of the outcome of his candidacy.

Juan Gardea lives in South Bend, Indiana.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.