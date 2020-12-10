This letter is in response to a letter from an ICU nurse in Columbia:
Thank you, Erin McGuire, for your letter stating it like it is. We need more people on the front line telling their stories.
It astounds me there are still Missourians who don't believe the coronavirus pandemic is real and don't take the precautions they should.
Kathleen Chesko is a Boone County resident.
