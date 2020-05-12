Columbia and Boone County leaders obviously have done an outstanding job by developing excellent public health guidelines and instituting them quickly.
By doing so, they have managed to contain COVID-19 infections and deaths, prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed and by all appearances have achieved some of the best outcomes in the country.
But instead of accolades they are getting lawsuits. And Stephanie Browning, director of Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services and probably chief architect of these successful policies, is being threatened by an online petition to fire her. What kind of upside-down world is this? Her policies and directives may well have saved the lives of some of the very people who are now trying to get her fired.
Should we continue to trust proven health professionals or follow the lead of a radio personality?
Our local experts and leaders have faced this pandemic sensibly and professionally, and I am grateful for their hard work and willingness to act in a timely manner.
Given their success to this point, let’s allow them to carry on.
Lynn Hostetler is a resident of Columbia.