Columbia and Boone County leaders obviously have done an outstanding job by developing excellent public health guidelines and instituting them quickly.

By doing so, they have managed to contain COVID-19 infections and deaths, prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed and by all appearances have achieved some of the best outcomes in the country.

But instead of accolades they are getting lawsuits. And Stephanie Browning, director of Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services and probably chief architect of these successful policies, is being threatened by an online petition to fire her. What kind of upside-down world is this? Her policies and directives may well have saved the lives of some of the very people who are now trying to get her fired.

Should we continue to trust proven health professionals or follow the lead of a radio personality?

Our local experts and leaders have faced this pandemic sensibly and professionally, and I am grateful for their hard work and willingness to act in a timely manner.

Given their success to this point, let’s allow them to carry on.

Lynn Hostetler is a resident of Columbia.

About opinions in the Missourian: The Missourian’s Opinion section is a public forum for the discussion of ideas. The views presented in this piece are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of the Missourian or the University of Missouri. If you would like to contribute to the Opinion page with a response or an original topic of your own, visit our submission form.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.