A recent article in the Columbian Missourian explained how the baby formula shortage is causing trouble for infants and mothers across the country, highlighting just how important it is to ensure that children have access to proper nutrition.
We must work to tackle a wider problem of malnourishment among children that has only worsened in recent years.
Even before COVID-19, malnutrition was an underlying cause of almost half of all preventable deaths of children under age 5 around the world.
Due to the pandemic, an additional 168,000 children under 5 are expected to die by the end of 2022, according to one recent study.
The Global Malnutrition Prevention and Treatment Act is a bipartisan bill calling for a coordinated U.S. Agency for International Development strategy, clear targets, and specific interventions in order for assistance to reach the most impoverished children.
I would like to thank all House members from Missouri, including Rep. Vicky Hartzler and Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer, for voting for the bill and helping it pass through the House.
I urge Sen. Roy Blunt and Sen. Josh Hawley to support the bill as it is voted on in the Senate.
Mukund Viswanadha is a college student at MU.